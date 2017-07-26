Retailer apologizes after font makes ‘glitter’ appear to read as ‘Hitler’
The company’s chief marketing officer quickly responded after Twitter users pointed out that a tote bag carried a message that looked quite different than what its design intended.
By Kevin J. Allen | Posted: July 26, 2017
Marketers and designers take note: Font choice matters.
With the wrong font, a seemingly innocuous tote bag can get misinterpreted
as mild hate speech. Check out the product below from the online retailer
BelleChic, which Quotable Life designed and produced.
Do you notice anything off?
At first glance, many customers misread the bag’s actual message, “My
favorite color is glitter.” Instead they saw, “My favorite color is
Hitler.”
Several consumers took to Twitter to point out the flaw:
BelleChic has since
changed the bag’s design
, issued an apology and even posted a mea culpa on Twitter:
In a statement which was first published in
Allure, BelleChic’s chief marketing officer, Matt Molen, distanced the company
from the mistaken message:
“While I realize that most of the social media buzz and commentary has been
tongue-in cheek, the type of abhorrent sentiment conveyed as part of the
misinterpretation absolutely does not align with our company values, nor is
it something we would ever want to encourage or support."
Molen also told Allure that the product had been available on the
site for more than a year before anyone took note of the typography mix-up.
It’s a rare and probably honest mistake, but all it takes is for a few
offended customers to take to Twitter to attract a crowd and create a PR
headache.
This incident can serve as a reminder to double check your font choices—and
your interactions online. Molen’s statement and the company’s quick action
saved the brand from a bigger blowout.